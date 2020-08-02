Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 2, 2020
Chinese state councilor stresses flood control, post-disaster recovery

(Xinhua)    12:21, August 02, 2020

HEFEI, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong has called for all-out efforts in flood control and post-disaster recovery to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

Wang, also head of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, made the remarks during an inspection to east China's Anhui Province for flood control and disaster relief works in the region.

Noting that risks and hidden dangers are rising as high water levels in rivers, lakes and reservoirs are threatening flood control infrastructure across the country, Wang stressed efforts to closely monitor the flood condition, strictly guard against safety risks and prepare for typhoons and heavy rainfalls, so as to prevent major disasters and casualties.

He also asked local authorities to enhance support for the flood victims in terms of epidemic control, life assistance, production, hygiene and compensation to restore production and life orders as quickly as possible.

Authorities should make sure that those who have shaken off poverty will not fall back to poverty due to the disasters, to secure a victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and winning the battle against poverty, said Wang.

