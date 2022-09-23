Languages

Friday, September 23, 2022

Satellite images show progress of Xiongan New Area over the past five years

(People's Daily Online) 18:23, September 23, 2022
Since the beginning of October 2021, 939 resettlement buildings have been delivered in Rongdong District in Xiongan New Area in a series of phases. So far, nearly 60,000 residents who were relocated have settled in their new homes in Rongdong District.

The left part of the combo photo, which was taken by a satellite, shows Rongdong in 2017, while the right part shows Rongdong in May 2022.

Aiming to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital, Xiongan New Area in north China's Hebei Province has witnessed huge development and recorded a total investment of more than 430 billion yuan (about $61.75 billion) since its establishment in 2017.


