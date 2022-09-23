Home>>
Satellite images show progress of Xiongan New Area over the past five years
(People's Daily Online) 18:23, September 23, 2022
Aiming to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital, Xiongan New Area in north China's Hebei Province has witnessed huge development and recorded a total investment of more than 430 billion yuan (about $61.75 billion) since its establishment in 2017.
