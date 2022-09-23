Satellite images show progress of Xiongan New Area over the past five years

Since the beginning of October 2021, 939 resettlement buildings have been delivered in Rongdong District in Xiongan New Area in a series of phases. So far, nearly 60,000 residents who were relocated have settled in their new homes in Rongdong District.



The left part of the combo photo, which was taken by a satellite, shows Rongdong in 2017, while the right part shows Rongdong in May 2022.