Spectacular gathering of birds seen at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiongan New Area

People's Daily Online) 15:49, December 21, 2021

Baiyangdian Lake, the largest freshwater lake in northern China, has seen a spectacular gathering of birds over the winter. Wild birds like coots and mallard ducks were captured on camera playing and foraging in the area recently.

Located in the Xiongan New Area in north China's Hebei Province, Baiyangdian Lake has been undergoing the largest-scale systematic ecological management effort in its history. The function of Baiyangdian as the "kidney of North China" has been restored at an accelerated pace with the improvement of water quality and biodiversity during the past four years.

Baiyangdian Lake is now home to 230 species of wild birds, an increase of 24 species compared with the number before the establishment of the Xiongan New Area.

Wild birds like coots and mallard ducks are captured on camera playing and foraging at Baiyangdian Lake, located in the Xiongan New Area in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

