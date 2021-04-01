Xiongan New Area under large-scale construction

Xinhua) 17:05, April 01, 2021

Aerial photo taken on March 18, 2021 shows the construction site of residential buildings in Rongdong area of Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The Xiongan new area has begun its large-scale development and construction, with more than 100,000 constructors working on over 120 major projects in the area. The "city of the future" is greeting a brand new look day by day. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

