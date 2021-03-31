Video: We Are China

In pics: construction site in Rongdong area of Xiongan New Area

Xinhua) 14:43, March 31, 2021

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2021 shows a construction site in Rongdong area of Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

