In pics: construction site in Rongdong area of Xiongan New Area
(Xinhua) 14:43, March 31, 2021
Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2021 shows a construction site in Rongdong area of Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
