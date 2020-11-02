Construction of Xiongan city cloud computing center kicks off

The construction of Xiongan city cloud computing center (referred to as "Xiongan supercomputing center") kicked off in Rongdong area on Oct. 30. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and put into operation in 2022.

The Xiongan supercomputing center is located in Rongdong area, Rongcheng county, Xiongan New Area, with a total construction area of about 38,000 square meters, which is divided into three floors above ground and one floor underground.

As the "city brain" of Xiongan, the Xiongan supercomputing center aims to build an urban computing system with the integration of "edge computing, cloud computing and supercomputing,” providing network, computing and storage services for big data, blockchain, Internet of Things, AI, and VR/AR of the entire digital city.

The first phase of the project includes all architectural and structural projects, and the mechanical and electrical facilities and cloud platform will be put into construction in stages. The total investment for the first phase of the project reaches 1.1 billion yuan ($164.3 million), including the Internet data center (IDC), cloud platform and supercomputing system.

IDC will build a supporting business deployment environment for the supercomputing system, and provide large-scale, high-quality, safe and reliable professional server hosting, space rental, network bandwidth and other services for enterprises, institutions and individuals in Xiongan New Area.

The cloud platform will establish a cloud computing infrastructure platform covering computing, storage and network, provide intelligent infrastructure for Xiongan New Area, and build a global intelligent environment.

"With the construction of the supercomputing center, the construction of Xiongan as a green smart new city will open a new chapter," said the person responsible for the project.