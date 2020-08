People work at the construction site of Rongdong area, a 13-sq-km residential area that is expected to be home to 170,000 people, in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 11, 2020. By the end of July, the construction work of major structures or ancillary facilities of around 70 projects planned in 2020 have started in Xiongan New Area, according to the area's management committee. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)