Main structure of Xiongan railway station's west section completed

Construction of the main structure of Xiongan railway station's west section is completed. (Ren Huanhuan/China Railway 12th Bureau Group)

Construction of the main structure of Xiongan railway station's west section was completed on May 29.

The main structure of the west section includes 45,600 square meters of concrete-structured platforms, 18,000 square meters of steel floor slabs of elevated waiting halls, and 120,000 square meters of steel-structured roofs with a span of 606 meters.

The west section of the intercity railroad linking Beijing and Xiongan New Area in north China's Hebei province is set to go into operation by the end of this year.

With a total construction area of 475,000 square meters, the Xiongan railway station is the biggest along the intercity railroad. The station consists of three floors above ground and two floors underground.