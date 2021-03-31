Video: We Are China

View of Xiongan citizen service center in Xiongan New Area

Xinhua) 08:25, March 31, 2021

Photo taken on March 30, 2021 shows Xiongan citizen service center in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

