A worker works at the construction site of a resettlement project in Rongdong area of Xiongan New Area, north China''s Hebei Province, Dec. 16, 2020. With more than 100,000 workers participating in the construction of Xiongan, the area is set to develop into a modern city that is green, intelligent and livable, with relatively strong competitiveness and human-environment harmony by 2035. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)