Xiongan New Area Administrative Service Center

Xinhua) 13:30, May 13, 2021

Staff members provide service for citizens at the assistant service area of the Xiongan New Area Administrative Service Center in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 12, 2021. Founded on May 30 of 2018 and composed of different functional areas, the Xiongan New Area Administrative Service Center acts as a "one-stop" service center to provide administrative review and approval and deal with business for the convenience of enterprises and individuals. As one of the methods to help put forward the establishment of a digital city, the service center features a paperless and highly efficient workflow with its e-system. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)