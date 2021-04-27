Intelligent Drawing Future Science Park in Xiongan

Ecns.cn) 11:06, April 27, 2021

A staff member of Xiongan Digital Transportation Laboratory tests a self-driving bus at the Intelligent Drawing Future Science Park in Xiongan New Area, Hebei Province, April 26, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Han bing)

Located at the Intelligent Drawing Future Science Park of Xiongan, the laboratory is committed to providing research solutions for digital transportation and assisting the construction of smart cities. The laboratory has attracted more than 30 well-known intelligent equipment manufacturers to settle in the science park.

