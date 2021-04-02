Home>>
Digital transportation lab boosts smart city development in Xiongan New Area
(Xinhua) 10:53, April 02, 2021
Ren Dakai, who is in charge of Xiongan digital transportation lab, manipulates an unmanned vehicle in the lab in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 26, 2021. The Xiongan digital transportation lab is committed to digital transportation research to boost smart city development. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)
Photos
