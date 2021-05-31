Five expressways in Xiongan open to traffic

Ecns.cn) 15:06, May 31, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 28, 2021 shows a junction of Xiongan expressway network.

Five expressways including the Hebei section of Beijing-Xiongan expressway, of the new route of Rongcheng-Wuhai expressway, and of Beijing-Dezhou expressway opened to traffic on Saturday. Expressway network in Xiongan has formed so far and the area has been fully connected with Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. (Photo: China News Service/Han Bing)

