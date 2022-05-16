Savor enchanting summer scenery of Baiyangdian Lake in north China

People's Daily Online) 16:25, May 16, 2022

As summer arrives, Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province, has witnessed a lively scene unfold below the sky above. Verdant green reeds in wetlands sway in the breeze and birds play and forage in the surrounding area, forming a picturesque landscape for all to behold.

Since the establishment of the Xiong’an New Area over five years ago, Baiyangdian Lake has been undergoing the largest-scale systematic ecological management effort in its history. With its ecological environment and water quality greatly improving, the lake has seen a growing number of migratory birds thriving in the area.

Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province, has witnessed a lively scene unfold below the sky above. (Photo/Gao Teng)

