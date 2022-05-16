Savor enchanting summer scenery of Baiyangdian Lake in north China
As summer arrives, Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province, has witnessed a lively scene unfold below the sky above. Verdant green reeds in wetlands sway in the breeze and birds play and forage in the surrounding area, forming a picturesque landscape for all to behold.
Since the establishment of the Xiong’an New Area over five years ago, Baiyangdian Lake has been undergoing the largest-scale systematic ecological management effort in its history. With its ecological environment and water quality greatly improving, the lake has seen a growing number of migratory birds thriving in the area.
Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province, has witnessed a lively scene unfold below the sky above. (Photo/Gao Teng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xiong’an New Area a mirror of future China
- Sunrise scenery in Xiong'an New Area
- Xiong'an New Area marks fifth anniversary
- Minglangnan Street in Xiong'an New Area under construction
- Welcome to Xiongan Winter Olympic Cultural Square
- Spectacular gathering of birds seen at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiongan New Area
- Five expressways in Xiongan open to traffic
- Xiongan New Area Administrative Service Center
- Intelligent Drawing Future Science Park in Xiongan
- Digital transportation lab boosts smart city development in Xiongan New Area
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.