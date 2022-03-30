Minglangnan Street in Xiong'an New Area under construction
Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows the construction site of Minglangnan Street in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The upgrading construction of Minglangnan Street is scheduled to complete in September. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Workers are seen at the construction site of Minglangnan Street in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 29, 2022. The upgrading construction of Minglangnan Street is scheduled to complete in September. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows the construction site of Minglangnan Street in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The upgrading construction of Minglangnan Street is scheduled to complete in September. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows the construction site of Minglangnan Street in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The upgrading construction of Minglangnan Street is scheduled to complete in September. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Workers are seen at the construction site of Minglangnan Street in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 29, 2022. The upgrading construction of Minglangnan Street is scheduled to complete in September. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows the construction site of Minglangnan Street in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The upgrading construction of Minglangnan Street is scheduled to complete in September. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.