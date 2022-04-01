We Are China

Sunrise scenery in Xiong'an New Area

Xinhua) 15:40, April 01, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 1, 2022 shows the sunrise in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

