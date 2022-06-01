Children depict future of Xiong'an New Area with paintings

Xinhua) 08:36, June 01, 2022

Liao Mengmeng shows a drawing about her imagination of the future of Xiong'an New Area at Yuerong elementary school in Rongdong District of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 25, 2022. Students of Yuerong elementary school, one of the first batch of schools built in Xiong'an New Area, depicted their visions of the future of Xiong'an New Area with paintings, as the International Children's Day is drawing near. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Zheng Hao shows a drawing about her imagination of the future of Xiong'an New Area at Yuerong elementary school in Rongdong District of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 25, 2022. Students of Yuerong elementary school, one of the first batch of schools built in Xiong'an New Area, depicted their visions of the future of Xiong'an New Area with paintings, as the International Children's Day is drawing near. (Xinhua/Cui Xiaoxing)

Xiao Ruoying shows a drawing about her imagination of the future of Xiong'an New Area at Yuerong elementary school in Rongdong District of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 25, 2022. Students of Yuerong elementary school, one of the first batch of schools built in Xiong'an New Area, depicted their visions of the future of Xiong'an New Area with paintings, as the International Children's Day is drawing near. (Xinhua/Qin Jing)

Cao Yaxin shows a drawing about her imagination of the future of Xiong'an New Area at Yuerong elementary school in Rongdong District of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 25, 2022. Students of Yuerong elementary school, one of the first batch of schools built in Xiong'an New Area, depicted their visions of the future of Xiong'an New Area with paintings, as the International Children's Day is drawing near. (Xinhua/Qin Jing)

Tian Menghan shows a drawing about her imagination of the future of Xiong'an New Area at Yuerong elementary school in Rongdong District of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 25, 2022. Students of Yuerong elementary school, one of the first batch of schools built in Xiong'an New Area, depicted their visions of the future of Xiong'an New Area with paintings, as the International Children's Day is drawing near. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Sun Mingze shows a drawing about her imagination of the future of Xiong'an New Area at Yuerong elementary school in Rongdong District of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 25, 2022. Students of Yuerong elementary school, one of the first batch of schools built in Xiong'an New Area, depicted their visions of the future of Xiong'an New Area with paintings, as the International Children's Day is drawing near. (Xinhua/Cui Xiaoxing)

Zhang Xinyue shows a drawing about her imagination of the future of Xiong'an New Area at Yuerong elementary school in Rongdong District of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 25, 2022. Students of Yuerong elementary school, one of the first batch of schools built in Xiong'an New Area, depicted their visions of the future of Xiong'an New Area with paintings, as the International Children's Day is drawing near. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Cai Tianxin shows a drawing about her imagination of the future of Xiong'an New Area at Yuerong elementary school in Rongdong District of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 25, 2022. Students of Yuerong elementary school, one of the first batch of schools built in Xiong'an New Area, depicted their visions of the future of Xiong'an New Area with paintings, as the International Children's Day is drawing near. (Xinhua/Cui Xiaoxing)

Feng Yiman shows a drawing about his imagination of the future of Xiong'an New Area at Yuerong elementary school in Rongdong District of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 25, 2022. Students of Yuerong elementary school, one of the first batch of schools built in Xiong'an New Area, depicted their visions of the future of Xiong'an New Area with paintings, as the International Children's Day is drawing near. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

