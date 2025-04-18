Tips from a "Foreign Peacemaker": Ways to resolve neighbor disputes in China!
Foreigners living in China, have you ever encountered these annoying issues: noisy partying from upstairs late at night? Your landlord suddenly increasing the rent? Your cleaning lady complaining that you haven't paid enough for her salary? And so on.
What would your first reaction be like?
Call 110?
Dragging in cops may require a lot of patience, because it's time and energy consuming. On top of that, calling the police may worsen your neighborhood relationship.
Maybe hire a lawyer to file a lawsuit?
Surely don't do that. The lawyer's fee may be higher than your loss, which is completely an overkill.
In fact, you have a better choice: community mediation. Not only is this a time-saving and cost-effective solution that showcases the "Eastern Wisdom" but it can also help you turn "enemies" into "friends".
This episode of Panda Guide features Oliver, an international community assistant at Chengdu's Tongzilin International Community and a seven-year China resident. He will present an overview of community mediation by introducing in detail the scope of application of community mediation, the specific process of mediation, and the remedial plan for mediation failure. This will help make your life in China smoother and more enjoyable.
Source: Sichuan International Communication Center
