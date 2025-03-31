Hanfu parade show held in Langzhong ancient town, China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:11, March 31, 2025

People in traditional Hanfu attire participate in a parade in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 29, 2025. A Hanfu parade show was held here on Saturday, attracting many Hanfu enthusiasts from all over the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People in traditional Hanfu attire participate in a parade in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 29, 2025. A Hanfu parade show was held here on Saturday, attracting many Hanfu enthusiasts from all over the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People in traditional Hanfu attire participate in a parade in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 29, 2025. A Hanfu parade show was held here on Saturday, attracting many Hanfu enthusiasts from all over the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People in traditional Hanfu attire participate in a parade in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 29, 2025. A Hanfu parade show was held here on Saturday, attracting many Hanfu enthusiasts from all over the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People in traditional Hanfu attire participate in a parade in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 29, 2025. A Hanfu parade show was held here on Saturday, attracting many Hanfu enthusiasts from all over the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People in traditional Hanfu attire participate in a parade in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 29, 2025. A Hanfu parade show was held here on Saturday, attracting many Hanfu enthusiasts from all over the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People in traditional Hanfu attire participate in a parade in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 29, 2025. A Hanfu parade show was held here on Saturday, attracting many Hanfu enthusiasts from all over the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People in traditional Hanfu attire participate in a parade in Langzhong ancient town of Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 29, 2025. A Hanfu parade show was held here on Saturday, attracting many Hanfu enthusiasts from all over the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)