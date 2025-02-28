Torch named "Zhu Meng" (Dream of Bamboo) of World Games 2025 released

Xinhua) 08:29, February 28, 2025

The torch named "Zhu Meng" (Dream of Bamboo) of the World Games 2025 is released in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua)

