Home>>
Torch named "Zhu Meng" (Dream of Bamboo) of World Games 2025 released
(Xinhua) 08:29, February 28, 2025
The torch named "Zhu Meng" (Dream of Bamboo) of the World Games 2025 is released in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua)
The torch named "Zhu Meng" (Dream of Bamboo) of the World Games 2025 is released in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua)
The torch named "Zhu Meng" (Dream of Bamboo) of the World Games 2025 is released in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua)
The torch named "Zhu Meng" (Dream of Bamboo) of the World Games 2025 is released in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Feb. 27, 2025. (Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- New key labs on healthcare, green energy to be built in SW China
- Rescue efforts continue after landslide hits Sichuan
- Turkish man becomes online influencer by sharing rural life in SW China's Sichuan
- Rescue efforts continue after landslide hits southwest China village
- 1 dead, 28 missing in Sichuan landslide
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.