1 dead, 28 missing in Sichuan landslide
Aerial view of the site of a landslide in Jinping Village, Junlian County, city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province left one person dead, 28 missing, and two injured.
Rescuers search for missing people in Junlian County, Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
