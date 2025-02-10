We Are China

1 dead, 28 missing in Sichuan landslide

Ecns.cn) 15:51, February 10, 2025

Aerial view of the site of a landslide in Jinping Village, Junlian County, city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province left one person dead, 28 missing, and two injured.

Aerial view of the site of a landslide in Jinping Village, Junlian County, city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Rescuers search for missing people in Junlian County, Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Rescuers search for missing people in Junlian County, Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Aerial view of the site of a landslide in Jinping Village, Junlian County, city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Rescuers search for missing people in Junlian County, Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Aerial view of the site of a landslide in Jinping Village, Junlian County, city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

