Rescuers make all-out efforts to find survivors after landslide in SW China
Rescuers search for missing people in Junlian County in the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. Rescuers are making all-out efforts to find survivors after a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province left one dead, 28 missing and two injured. The landslide also buried 10 residential houses and a production building. The landslide occurred at about 11:50 a.m. on Saturday in Jinping Village, which is located in Junlian County in the city of Yibin. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Rescuers head for the rescue site of a landslide in Junlian County in the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. Rescuers are making all-out efforts to find survivors after a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province left one dead, 28 missing and two injured. The landslide also buried 10 residential houses and a production building. The landslide occurred at about 11:50 a.m. on Saturday in Jinping Village, which is located in Junlian County in the city of Yibin. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 9, 2025 shows the rescue site of a landslide in Junlian County in the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Rescuers are making all-out efforts to find survivors after a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province left one dead, 28 missing and two injured. The landslide also buried 10 residential houses and a production building. The landslide occurred at about 11:50 a.m. on Saturday in Jinping Village, which is located in Junlian County in the city of Yibin. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A rescuer uses a drone to illuminate the rescue site in Junlian County in the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. Rescuers are making all-out efforts to find survivors after a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province left one dead, 28 missing and two injured. The landslide also buried 10 residential houses and a production building. The landslide occurred at about 11:50 a.m. on Saturday in Jinping Village, which is located in Junlian County in the city of Yibin. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
