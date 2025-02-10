Rescuers make all-out efforts to find survivors after landslide in SW China

Xinhua) 13:04, February 10, 2025

Rescuers search for missing people in Junlian County in the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. Rescuers are making all-out efforts to find survivors after a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province left one dead, 28 missing and two injured. The landslide also buried 10 residential houses and a production building. The landslide occurred at about 11:50 a.m. on Saturday in Jinping Village, which is located in Junlian County in the city of Yibin. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Rescuers head for the rescue site of a landslide in Junlian County in the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. Rescuers are making all-out efforts to find survivors after a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province left one dead, 28 missing and two injured. The landslide also buried 10 residential houses and a production building. The landslide occurred at about 11:50 a.m. on Saturday in Jinping Village, which is located in Junlian County in the city of Yibin. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 9, 2025 shows the rescue site of a landslide in Junlian County in the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Rescuers are making all-out efforts to find survivors after a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province left one dead, 28 missing and two injured. The landslide also buried 10 residential houses and a production building. The landslide occurred at about 11:50 a.m. on Saturday in Jinping Village, which is located in Junlian County in the city of Yibin. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A rescuer uses a drone to illuminate the rescue site in Junlian County in the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. Rescuers are making all-out efforts to find survivors after a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province left one dead, 28 missing and two injured. The landslide also buried 10 residential houses and a production building. The landslide occurred at about 11:50 a.m. on Saturday in Jinping Village, which is located in Junlian County in the city of Yibin. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)