Sichuan works hard to boost "ice and snow economy" in recent years

Xinhua) 09:51, January 26, 2025

A ski instructor lectures children on the basics at an indoor ski resort in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 12, 2025.

Sichuan is noted for its plenty of snowfall during winter times, and most ski resorts there are adjacent to people's usual habitats. Authorities of the province have been working hard to boost the "ice and snow economy" in recent years. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A child practices with the help of an instructor at an indoor ski resort in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 9, 2025.

Sichuan is noted for its plenty of snowfall during winter times, and most ski resorts there are adjacent to people's usual habitats. Authorities of the province have been working hard to boost the "ice and snow economy" in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A child practices skiing on an indoor ski simulator in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 9, 2025.

Sichuan is noted for its plenty of snowfall during winter times, and most ski resorts there are adjacent to people's usual habitats. Authorities of the province have been working hard to boost the "ice and snow economy" in recent years. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Skiing enthusiasts head to the Taiziling Ski Resort in Maoxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2025.

Sichuan is noted for its plenty of snowfall during winter times, and most ski resorts there are adjacent to people's usual habitats. Authorities of the province have been working hard to boost the "ice and snow economy" in recent years. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People practice skiing at an indoor ski resort in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 12, 2025.

Sichuan is noted for its plenty of snowfall during winter times, and most ski resorts there are adjacent to people's usual habitats. Authorities of the province have been working hard to boost the "ice and snow economy" in recent years. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Visitors purchase local specialties in Maoxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2025.

Sichuan is noted for its plenty of snowfall during winter times, and most ski resorts there are adjacent to people's usual habitats. Authorities of the province have been working hard to boost the "ice and snow economy" in recent years. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People practice skiing at the Taiziling Ski Resort in Maoxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2025.

Sichuan is noted for its plenty of snowfall during winter times, and most ski resorts there are adjacent to people's usual habitats. Authorities of the province have been working hard to boost the "ice and snow economy" in recent years. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Skiing enthusiasts walk into the Taiziling Ski Resort in Maoxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2025.

Sichuan is noted for its plenty of snowfall during winter times, and most ski resorts there are adjacent to people's usual habitats. Authorities of the province have been working hard to boost the "ice and snow economy" in recent years. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Children have fun at the Xiling Ski Resort in Dayi County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 14, 2025.

Sichuan is noted for its plenty of snowfall during winter times, and most ski resorts there are adjacent to people's usual habitats. Authorities of the province have been working hard to boost the "ice and snow economy" in recent years. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Visitors line up to take the cable car to Jinding, the summit of Mount Emei, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 12, 2025.

Sichuan is noted for its plenty of snowfall during winter times, and most ski resorts there are adjacent to people's usual habitats. Authorities of the province have been working hard to boost the "ice and snow economy" in recent years. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People visit the snow-covered Mount Emei scenic spot in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 12, 2025.

Sichuan is noted for its plenty of snowfall during winter times, and most ski resorts there are adjacent to people's usual habitats. Authorities of the province have been working hard to boost the "ice and snow economy" in recent years. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A child practices skiing with the help of an instructor at an indoor ski resort in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 12, 2025.

Sichuan is noted for its plenty of snowfall during winter times, and most ski resorts there are adjacent to people's usual habitats. Authorities of the province have been working hard to boost the "ice and snow economy" in recent years. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

People practice skiing at an indoor ski resort in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 12, 2025.

Sichuan is noted for its plenty of snowfall during winter times, and most ski resorts there are adjacent to people's usual habitats. Authorities of the province have been working hard to boost the "ice and snow economy" in recent years. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)