Sichuan attracts numerous tourists, snow sports enthusiasts each snow season

Xinhua) 10:51, January 24, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2025 shows tourists skiing at Wanggangping scenic spot in Shimian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

According to the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Sichuan has nearly 50 snow and ice tourism areas and 16 key ski resorts, attracting numerous tourists and snow sports enthusiasts each snow season. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2025 shows a view of Xiling Mountain snow resort in Dayi County, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2025 shows a view of Xiling Mountain snow resort in Dayi County, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 12, 2025 shows a view of Mount Emei scenic spot in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows tourists skiing at Taiziling Ski Resort in Maoxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A drone photo taken on Jan. 12, 2025 shows a view of Leidongping scenic spot in Mount Emei, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 19, 2025 shows a view of Taiziling Ski Resort in Maoxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

