Langzhong ancient town in China's Sichuan celebrates Laba Festival

Xinhua) 10:09, January 08, 2025

A boy tastes Laba porridge in Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. A celebration event was held in the ancient town during which free Laba porridge was served to tourists and local residents. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A celebration event of Laba Festival is held in Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025.

A celebration event of Laba Festival is held in Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows a celebration event of Laba Festival in Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025.

A tourist tastes Laba porridge in Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025.

A baby tastes Laba porridge in Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025.

