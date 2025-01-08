Langzhong ancient town in China's Sichuan celebrates Laba Festival
A boy tastes Laba porridge in Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. A celebration event was held in the ancient town during which free Laba porridge was served to tourists and local residents. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A celebration event of Laba Festival is held in Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. A celebration event was held in the ancient town during which free Laba porridge was served to tourists and local residents. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A celebration event of Laba Festival is held in Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. A celebration event was held in the ancient town during which free Laba porridge was served to tourists and local residents. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
An aerial drone photo shows a celebration event of Laba Festival in Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. A celebration event was held in the ancient town during which free Laba porridge was served to tourists and local residents. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A tourist tastes Laba porridge in Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. A celebration event was held in the ancient town during which free Laba porridge was served to tourists and local residents. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A baby tastes Laba porridge in Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. This year's Laba Festival falls on Tuesday. A celebration event was held in the ancient town during which free Laba porridge was served to tourists and local residents. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
