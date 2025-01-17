31st Zigong Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show lights up for trial display

Tourists view the lanterns on a lantern show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 15, 2025. The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show, which will kick off on Jan. 17 this year, light up the lights for trial display in Zigong Wednesday. This year's lantern show is arranged with twelve groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets to attract visitors. (Photo by Lan Zitao/Xinhua)

