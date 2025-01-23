Uncover the natural wonders and cultural treasures of Maoxian county

(People's Daily App) 16:33, January 23, 2025

Discover the beauty of Maoxian county, Sichuan Province! With its scenic natural wonders, breathtaking mountain views, and rich cultural heritage, Maoxian is an unforgettable destination for any traveler.

