No casualties reported after 4.9-magnitude quake jolts China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 13:31, January 20, 2025

CHENGDU, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Hongyuan County in southwest China's Sichuan Province early Monday morning, according to local authorities.

The earthquake occurred at 5:07 a.m., with its epicenter located at a depth of 8 km. No immediate casualties have been reported.

The provincial and county authorities have activated emergency services and dispatched teams to carry out rescue operations, disaster assessments, and inspections for potential hazards.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)