Giant panda cubs send Spring Festival greetings from SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 17:15, January 24, 2025

Twenty-five giant panda cubs were gathered at two breeding bases in southwest China's Sichuan Province for a Chinese New Year greeting on Jan. 23, 2025.

All the cubs were born in 2024 -- 13 at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda (CCRCGP) and 12 at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. The giant panda cubs showed off their various personalities, with some being lively while others a bit shy.

At the Shenshuping giant panda base of the CCRCGP, the 13 giant panda cubs were playfully exploring a venue decked out with toys shaped like delicious treats such as bingtang hulu (sugar-coated haws), tangyuan (glutinous rice dumplings) and sugar paintings, as well as festive decorations like paper-cutting works and lanterns.

Meanwhile, at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, the 12 giant panda cubs immersed themselves in a lively setting infused with elements of intangible cultural heritage such as paper-cutting works and folding fans, along with traditional symbols like lanterns.

A giant panda cub plays with a toy shaped like bingtang hulu (sugar-coated haws) during a group appearance event in celebration of the Spring Festival, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda)

A giant panda cub plays with toys shaped like bingtang hulu (sugar-coated haws) during a group appearance event in celebration of the Spring Festival, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda)

A giant panda cub plays with toys shaped like sugar paintings during a group appearance event in celebration of the Spring Festival, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda)

Giant panda cubs play with toys shaped like tangyuan (glutinous rice dumplings) during a group appearance event in celebration of the Spring Festival, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda)

A breeder holds a giant panda cub during a group appearance event in celebration of the Spring Festival, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda)

Breeders hold giant panda cubs during a group appearance event in celebration of the Spring Festival, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda)

Breeders hold giant panda cubs during a group appearance event in celebration of the Spring Festival, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda)

