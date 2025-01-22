Home>>
New pair of giant pandas make debut in Australia
(Ecns.cn) 15:56, January 22, 2025
Giant panda Yi Lan eats bamboo at the Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Jan. 21, 2025. (China News Service/Gu Shihong)
A new pair of giant pandas made their debut on Tuesday in Adelaide, following their arrival from China last month.
People line up to view giant panda pair Yi Lan and Xing Qiu at the Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Jan. 21, 2025. (China News Service/Gu Shihong)
A visitor displays a poster at the Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Jan. 21, 2025. (China News Service/Gu Shihong)
