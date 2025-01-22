We Are China

New pair of giant pandas make debut in Australia

Ecns.cn) 15:56, January 22, 2025

Giant panda Yi Lan eats bamboo at the Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Jan. 21, 2025. (China News Service/Gu Shihong)

A new pair of giant pandas made their debut on Tuesday in Adelaide, following their arrival from China last month.

People line up to view giant panda pair Yi Lan and Xing Qiu at the Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Jan. 21, 2025. (China News Service/Gu Shihong)

A visitor displays a poster at the Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, Jan. 21, 2025. (China News Service/Gu Shihong)

