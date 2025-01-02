Locajoy animal theme park in Chongqing holds celebration for four giant pandas

Xinhua) 08:41, January 02, 2025

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows a panda at Locajoy animal theme park in Yongchuan district of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. On the first day of the New Year, the Locajoy animal theme park in Chongqing held a celebration for its four giant pandas, marking their first anniversary at the park.

Since their arrival at the park last year, the four giant pandas have successfully adapted to their new surroundings under the attentive care of their keepers. Their relaxed lifestyle and endearing appearance have brought much joy to visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

