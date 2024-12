We Are China

Panda cub turns half year old in Guangzhou

Ecns.cn) 15:17, December 19, 2024

Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" plays at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 18, 2024. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Meng Meng, the eldest of the world's only giant panda triplets, gave birth to the cub on June 18. The cub has grown from 178 grams to 10,880 grams as of Wednesday.

Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" eats bamboo at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 18, 2024. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" plays at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 18, 2024. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Zoo keepers measure the length of giant panda "Mei Zhu" at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 18, 2024. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A zoo keeper feeds carrots to giant panda "Mei Zhu" at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 18, 2024. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A zoo keeper takes care of giant panda "Mei Zhu" at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 18, 2024. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" plays at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 18, 2024. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

