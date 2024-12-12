Three Giant pandas back in China from Belgium

CHENGDU, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Three Belgium-born pandas arrived in the city of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Wednesday morning.

Upon their arrival, the three pandas -- Tian Bao, Bao Di and Bao Mei -- were sent to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda for quarantine. Tian Bao was born in Belgium in June 2016, while the twins, Bao Di and Bao Mei, were born in August 2019.

To ensure the safe and smooth return of the three giant pandas, the center dispatched an experienced veterinarian to Belgium on Dec. 5 to work with local veterinarians on routine health checks and assessments and to accompany the pandas back to China.

The center has arranged enclosures, food and personnel to ensure the three pandas quickly adapt to their new surroundings and smoothly transition through the quarantine period. The pandas will be presented to the public at an appropriate time.

The three pandas were born to Xing Hui and Hao Hao, a giant panda pair who departed from Sichuan to Belgium in February 2014 to participate in a 15-year China-Belgium giant panda cooperation program.

Over the past decade, China and Belgium have worked together to enhance giant panda conservation and research. They have achieved remarkable progress in advancing panda protection and breeding, managing the care and health monitoring of cubs, staff training, scientific research, and public education.

