Giant panda pair gifted to Hong Kong make public debut

Xinhua) 08:17, December 09, 2024

A giant panda is pictured at Ocean Park Hong Kong in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 8, 2024. Giant pandas "An An" and "Ke Ke" gifted by the central government to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) made their public debut at Ocean Park Hong Kong on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

