Giant pandas attract visitors in Nanjing tourist resort

Xinhua) 13:29, December 02, 2024

Giant panda Fu Ban feeds on bamboo at a wildlife zoo in Tangshan tourist resort in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. Seven giant pandas, all of them guests from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, have attracted thousands of eyes as they enjoyed food and sunshine in public on a warm winter day. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Giant panda Nuan Nuan feeds on bamboo at a wildlife zoo in Tangshan tourist resort in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. Seven giant pandas, all of them guests from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, have attracted thousands of eyes as they enjoyed food and sunshine in public on a warm winter day. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Giant panda Tuan Zi takes a sunbathing at a wildlife zoo in Tangshan tourist resort in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. Seven giant pandas, all of them guests from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, have attracted thousands of eyes as they enjoyed food and sunshine in public on a warm winter day. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Giant panda Tuan Zi takes a sunbathing at a wildlife zoo in Tangshan tourist resort in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. Seven giant pandas, all of them guests from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, have attracted thousands of eyes as they enjoyed food and sunshine in public on a warm winter day. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Giant panda Fu Ban feeds on bamboo at a wildlife zoo in Tangshan tourist resort in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. Seven giant pandas, all of them guests from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, have attracted thousands of eyes as they enjoyed food and sunshine in public on a warm winter day. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Giant panda Fu Hu naps at a wildlife zoo in Tangshan tourist resort in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. Seven giant pandas, all of them guests from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, have attracted thousands of eyes as they enjoyed food and sunshine in public on a warm winter day. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Giant panda Shen Wei takes a sunbathing at a wildlife zoo in Tangshan tourist resort in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. Seven giant pandas, all of them guests from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, have attracted thousands of eyes as they enjoyed food and sunshine in public on a warm winter day. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Giant panda Fu Bao stretches itself at a wildlife zoo in Tangshan tourist resort in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. Seven giant pandas, all of them guests from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, have attracted thousands of eyes as they enjoyed food and sunshine in public on a warm winter day. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Giant panda Fu Hu slobbers while napping at a wildlife zoo in Tangshan tourist resort in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. Seven giant pandas, all of them guests from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, have attracted thousands of eyes as they enjoyed food and sunshine in public on a warm winter day. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Giant panda Fu Ban strolls at a wildlife zoo in Tangshan tourist resort in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 1, 2024. Seven giant pandas, all of them guests from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, have attracted thousands of eyes as they enjoyed food and sunshine in public on a warm winter day. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

