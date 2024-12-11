Three giant pandas born in Belgium return to China

Xinhua) 08:49, December 11, 2024

This photo taken on Dec. 10, 2024 shows panda-shaped cupcakes at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

BRUSSELS, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Tian Bao, Bao Di, and Bao Mei, three giant pandas born at Pairi Daiza zoo in Belgium, embarked on their journey back to China on Tuesday, marking an important milestone in the panda conservation program between the two countries.

Tian Bao, born in 2016, along with his younger siblings, twins Bao Di and Bao Mei, born in 2019, will join the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda in Bifengxia, Sichuan Province. There, they will participate in conservation and breeding projects.

People bid farewell to pandas at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Despite the chilly December weather, nearly a thousand visitors gathered at the zoo to bid farewell to the beloved pandas. Calm but inquisitive, the trio sat in specially designed enclosures prepared for their trip.

At a farewell ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Belgium Fei Shengchao said: "Giant pandas are not only adorable and rare animals that bring joy to people, but also serve as a bridge that connects people's emotions and promotes cultural exchange. They symbolize the shared commitment of China and Belgium to protecting nature and living in harmony with it."

Since they arrived in Belgium in 2014, the parents of the three pandas, Hao Hao and Xing Hui, have captivated millions of visitors while raising awareness about the protection of giant pandas.

People bid farewell to pandas at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Eric Domb, founder of Pairi Daiza zoo, expressed both pride and sadness at the giant pandas' departure. "We will continue to care for giant pandas with all our love, just as we always have. We will keep striving to help them produce more cubs in the near future," he said, emphasizing the zoo's dedication to panda conservation.

The giant pandas began their quarantine period on Nov. 11 to ensure they were ready for this journey. Although their return was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now ready to contribute to conservation efforts at the Bifengxia Giant Panda Base, where they will continue to grow and thrive.

A vehicle transporting giant pandas Bao Di and Bao Mei leaves Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Xing Hui and Hao Hao will remain in Pairi Daiza until 2029, continuing their role as ambassadors for China-Belgium relations and fostering cultural exchange and environmental awareness.

