Feature: Excited fans flock to Ocean Park Hong Kong for debut of new panda members

HONG KONG, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Excitement in the metropolis has reached a fever pitch as a pair of new panda members, known as An An and Ke Ke, made their much-awaited public debut on Sunday at Ocean Park Hong Kong's giant panda enclosure.

At 9:30 a.m. local time before the park opened, early birds were already queuing outside the Hong Kong Jockey Club Sichuan Treasures, ready to meet the two pandas, the third pair gifted by the central government to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), after more than two months of the duo's quarantine and adaptation.

A Hong Kong resident surnamed Lau was among the hundreds of panda lovers standing in line, wearing themed clothes and a panda-shaped headband. "The moment has finally come!" exclaimed Lau, who has been a panda fan for more than 10 years.

Hopefully, Hong Kong can develop its own distinctive "Panda IP," Lau told Xinhua. She then joined a growing crowd of early birds who rushed into the venue for a good spot.

To maintain order around the panda enclosure, 150 tickets were handed out every 15 minutes. Visitors can enter the park for 10 minutes each time. About 30 minutes after the park's opening, no tickets were left until 2:00 p.m..

Inside the venue, the pair, all five years old, took turns to do their livestream eating. Ke Ke showed up first for breakfast, before she approached the crowd, walked back to a tree trunk, and made various gestures. Frisky An An performed his climbing moves, shuttling around the climbing frames with his bamboos.

Some fans even came from afar. Anthony from the United States was also standing in line to capture these adorable moments with his camera. "The pair has obviously distinct characters and are doing quite well here," he said, adding that this is his first time to see a real panda in person and has become an instant fan of the duo. Anthony said he is planning to see them again during his stay in Hong Kong.

To make the two new members to the panda family here at home, Hong Kong Ocean Park has put a lot of thought into the layout of the enclosure. Ke Ke owns a "tunnel" and a "throne" while An An's home is "furnished" with a climbing frame and tree stand. Both have been devised to simulate the wild foraging environment. Moreover, the temperature of the venue is kept at 19 degrees Celsius.

Ocean Park Hong Kong said the pair can already understand commands in Cantonese, and their carers now call them An An and Ke Ke in Cantonese. The two pandas have good appetites and can eat as much as around 10 kilograms of food daily, plus additional food following their meals.

An An is a carrot fanatic and Ke Ke is a sweet potato lover. Their carers will feed them various seasonal foods, including bamboo shoots, apples, pears, high-fiber cakes, and steamed cornbread made from corn flour, soybean flour and eggs.

A local panda fan surnamed Lee stood near the enclosure after her visit, editing videos on her phone before she uploaded them to her social media. "I document the life of these pandas not only because of their healing properties, but also because it enables people to see what Hong Kong is doing in panda conservation. It is also a window to understand Hong Kong and the wider China," she said.

Across Hong Kong, panda parades are unfolding in winter to share the joy, from the iconic Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui to the "Panda Go! Fest HK" exhibition featuring 2,500 panda sculptures in Ngong Ping 360, Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park and elsewhere in the city. There are new panada-themed programs in the pipeline, including stamps, outdoor carnivals and experience activities.

The HKSAR government will seize the opportunities brought by the pandas to bring wonderful and unforgettable panda experiences to residents and visitors, and tell well the stories of Hong Kong, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee told a greeting ceremony for the giant pandas on Saturday.

