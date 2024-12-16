Giant pandas arrive in Australia

Ecns.cn) 13:28, December 16, 2024

Giant panda Yi Lan departs the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 14, 2024. (China News Service/An Yuan)

Giant pandas Xing Qiu and Yi Lan have arrived in Adelaide, capital of South Australia, early Sunday morning, after flying for around 11 hours across approximately 8,800 km.

Giant panda Xing Qiu departs the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 14, 2024. (China News Service/An Yuan)

Giant panda Yi Lan is loaded onto a truck at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 14, 2024. (China News Service/An Yuan)

