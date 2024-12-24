We Are China

Pandas pair enjoy special treats in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 15:51, December 24, 2024

Giant Panda Ke Ke is presented with an ice snowman at Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 23, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Giant Panda An An is presented with an ice cube at Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 23, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Giant Panda Ke Ke enjoys bamboo shoots at Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 23, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)

