Home>>
Pandas pair enjoy special treats in Hong Kong
(Ecns.cn) 15:51, December 24, 2024
Giant Panda Ke Ke is presented with an ice snowman at Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 23, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Giant Panda An An is presented with an ice cube at Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 23, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Giant Panda Ke Ke enjoys bamboo shoots at Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 23, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Giant Panda Ke Ke enjoys bamboo shoots at Ocean Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 23, 2024. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.