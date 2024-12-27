Theme exhibition featuring 2,500 giant panda sculptures held in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:52, December 27, 2024

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2024 shows giant panda sculptures at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park in Hong Kong, south China. A theme exhibition featuring 2,500 giant panda sculptures was held here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

