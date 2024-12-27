Theme exhibition featuring 2,500 giant panda sculptures held in Hong Kong
This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2024 shows giant panda sculptures at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park in Hong Kong, south China. A theme exhibition featuring 2,500 giant panda sculptures was held here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
