China's finance ministry issues 6 bln yuan of treasury bonds in Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 09:04, December 12, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance issued yuan-denominated treasury bonds worth a total of 6 billion yuan (about 835.2 million U.S. dollars) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Wednesday.
The issuance included additional two-year bonds, three-year bonds, and five-year bonds, according to the ministry. Each of the three types of bonds has an issuance value of 2 billion yuan.
The bonds' respective interest rates are 1.7 percent, 1.7 percent, and 1.8 percent.
The issuance was well received by investors, with the total bid amount 3.58 times the amount in circulation, the ministry said.
