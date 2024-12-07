Cruise giant returns to Hong Kong in city's push to boost tourism

Xinhua) 13:28, December 07, 2024

HONG KONG, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The cruise ship Spectrum of the Seas returned to Hong Kong on Friday, with operator Royal Caribbean International announcing that it will double its Hong Kong homeport sailings next year, demonstrating the cruise giant's confidence in the city's tourism industry.

"The decision to extend the Hong Kong season in 2025 is a testament to the demand we are seeing here," said Benjamin Bouldin, president of Royal Caribbean International, China. "We are committed to Hong Kong, and we look forward to bringing our newest and best ships to this market in the years to come."

On Friday, the 16-deck Spectrum of the Seas, which can accommodate up to 5,622 guests, welcomed more than 4,800 international visitors to Hong Kong. The ship had been moved to Singapore during the pandemic.

Bouldin said that the impact of the ship's return extends "way beyond the decks." Upon its return, not only will local demand for cruise offerings receive a boost, but it is also expected to bring over 20,000 international visitors to Hong Kong through its homeport sailings over the coming two months.

The decision to increase Hong Kong homeport sailings will raise the number of roundtrip sailings from five this year to 10 in 2025. The company reported robust bookings for the 2025 sailings, reinforcing the cruise line's vision for further expansion in Hong Kong homeport sailings in the coming years.

Bouldin said that the doubled sailings are expected to generate both direct and indirect economic benefits for the city, impacting immediate industries such as provisioning and bunkering, as well as extended sectors including hotel, retail, dining, and transportation.

Michael Wong, deputy financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said that the return of the cruise ship will further boost the city's tourism sector, which has seen notable recovery this year.

He estimated that visitor arrivals to Hong Kong for the whole year of 2024 are expected to reach 46 million, representing a year-on-year increase of around 30 percent.

New policies, including new border rules allowing Shenzhen residents to obtain multiple-entry permits to neighboring Hong Kong and the operation of the three-runway system at Hong Kong International Airport, will positively impact Hong Kong's tourism industry, Wong said.

"We are confident that 2025 will see more tourists coming to Hong Kong," Wong added.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)