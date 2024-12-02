Feature: "Hong Kong Pals" bridges cultures and hearts through volunteerism

Xinhua) 13:09, December 02, 2024

HONG KONG, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- When he puts aside his suits after long hours of work as a financial professional, Hong Kong resident Marco Kwok happily embraces another identity: a host to visitors from around the world.

As a volunteer in the "Hong Kong Pals" program organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), Kwok takes joy in sharing hidden gems known only to locals with visitors.

"As a cultural ambassador, I not only provide visitors with the information they need, but also learn from their diverse cultural backgrounds and share these valuable experiences with my friends and family in Hong Kong. It's a form of mutual enrichment," he said.

Launched by the HKTB in 2009, the "Hong Kong Pals" program has brought together more than 100 individuals from diverse backgrounds, united by their shared passion for their beloved city. For years, the program has recruited enthusiastic citizens to showcase Hong Kong's unique lifestyle and cultural heritage to the world, offering local wisdom and advice, and ensuring every visitor feels the city's distinctive warmth and allure.

For Agnes Tam, a retired multinational corporation executive, her volunteer journey is filled with cherished memories. She once helped a Hong Kong elder, who had left home at the age of five for Britain, relive his childhood memories through yellowed old photos. "We found 19 of the 20 locations depicted," she recalled, her eyes gleaming with happiness. "When we parted, he gifted me that precious photo album to express his gratitude."

Tam's post-retirement schedule is busier than ever, filled with volunteer activities. "I increasingly find that volunteering not only enriches my life but also allows me to discover true self-worth and happiness in giving," she said.

Lee Ka Lun, a Ph.D. candidate in education at the University of Hong Kong, chose to sign up for the "Hong Kong Pals" program to showcase Hong Kong's charm as a cultural and artistic exchange hub. "Having traveled to over 60 countries, I have never encountered such a unique program. I'm honored to be part of it," he said.

For many Hong Kong Pals, volunteering is about offering help and rediscovering the city they call home.

By preparing for the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, a century-old Mid-Autumn Festival tradition in Hong Kong and a National Intangible Cultural Heritage, civil servant Agnes Lo found another captivating aspect of her city.

"I was amazed by the intricacy of the craftsmanship behind the tradition and gained a deeper understanding of its rich history," she said. "I eagerly want to share this unique experience with every friend visiting Hong Kong."

At the event, Lo was joined by her fellow "Hong Kong Pals," Kwok, Tam, and Lee. With his sleeves rolled up, Kwok enthusiastically dove into the task of bundling the dragon with pearl grass while Tam took on the role of interpreter for two foreign students. Lee, also helping out, was deeply touched by the rich local ambiance.

The four Hong Kong residents, varying in age and profession, were brought together by a common aspiration: sharing, learning, and keeping up with the pace of development in Hong Kong.

"Over the past 14 years, our volunteers have contributed nearly 70,000 hours of service," said Bakky Cheng, director of visitor services at the HKTB. For the past two decades, Cheng has witnessed the thriving growth of the volunteer team and the transformation of Hong Kong's tourism industry.

In the 2023-24 fiscal year, the volunteers, together with HKTB's visitor service team, provided travel advice to over 2 million tourists, answering more than 2.3 million inquiries.

As the program thrives with an unprecedented number of applications, Hong Kong's tourism industry continues to evolve.

"Hong Kong's tourism industry is becoming increasingly diversified," Kwok said. "A decade ago, visitors primarily came to Hong Kong for shopping and food. Now, many come for international sports events and tennis tournaments," he said.

What remains unchanged is Hong Kong's hospitality. "Through comprehensive training, we ensure every volunteer is updated with the latest tourism trends and masters the art of hospitality, so they can tell a better Hong Kong story to the world," Cheng said.

