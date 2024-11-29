Hong Kong's three-runway system goes into operation

Xinhua) 11:03, November 29, 2024

HONG KONG, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- A three-runway system at Hong Kong International Airport officially went into service on Thursday, further enhancing Hong Kong's status as an international aviation hub.

"The new system will greatly enhance the airport's passenger and cargo capacity, bringing substantial business opportunities to Hong Kong," said John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The three-runway system is expected to enable the airport to handle 120 million passenger trips and 10 million tons of cargo annually.

Noting that Hong Kong International Airport serves as a crucial gateway for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to the world and plays a strategic role in social and economic development, Lee urged the aviation industry in Hong Kong to rapidly restore air capacity, actively leverage the advantages of the area, and fully expand international connections.

Fred Lam, chairman of the Airport Authority Hong Kong, hailed the operation of the new system as a "milestone". "The three-runway system will create conditions to further expand the extensive air connectivity network, consolidating Hong Kong's position as an international aviation hub," he said.

Attending the launching ceremony, Vice Minister of Transport Xu Chengguang and deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China Liang Nan both voiced the country's support for Hong Kong to better integrate into national development.

The construction of the three-runway system, estimated to cost around 141.5 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 18.18 billion U.S. dollars), began in August 2016.

One of Hong Kong's largest infrastructure projects in recent years, the three-runway system involved the 3,800-meter third runway, an expansion of Terminal 2 passenger building, a new concourse, an automated people mover system, and a baggage handling system. The third runway was put into operation in July 2022.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)