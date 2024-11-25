Honors presentation ceremony held in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:57, November 25, 2024

HONG KONG, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee on Saturday presented honors and awards to recipients for their outstanding performance at the 2024 Honors and Awards Presentation Ceremony.

The award recipients came from different walks of life with diverse backgrounds. They have made significant contributions to Hong Kong, benefiting various domains and sectors of the community.

Among this year's recipients, five received the Grand Bauhinia Medal, they were Martin Liao Cheung-kong, a member of the Executive Council and the Legislative Council; Lau Siu-kai, a consultant for the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies; Lee Chack-fan, director of Jao Tsung-I Petite Ecole; Peter Lee Ka-kit, chairman of Henderson Land Development; and Lam Shu-chit, honorary chairman of Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Associations.

Twelve people received the Gold Bauhinia Star; 24 received the Silver Bauhinia Star; one received the Medal for Bravery (Silver) posthumously (received by a family member); 14 received the Distinguished Service Medal for the disciplined services and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC); 40 received the Bronze Bauhinia Star; 46 received the Meritorious Service Medal for the disciplined services and the ICAC; 105 received the Medal of Honor; and approximately 200 received the Chief Executive's Commendation.

Lee expressed his heartfelt thanks and congratulations to all the award recipients, and hoped that they will continue to excel in their fields and serve the community.

