U.S., Canadian politicians urged to stop meddling in Hong Kong's judiciary

Xinhua) 20:13, November 21, 2024

HONG KONG, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has slammed certain U.S. and Canadian politicians over new visa restrictions vow following the HKSAR's lawful verdict of rioters.

The irresponsible remarks were made by the spokesperson of the U.S. State Department, the relevant bodies and members of the U.S. Congress, and the Canadian foreign minister, and also came from a so-called report issued by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, which denigrates Hong Kong's national security legislation, human rights and the rule of law, but glorifying and justifying criminals.

Hong Kong is a society under the rule of law, and it is a basic principle that laws must be followed and violations must be prosecuted, the spokesperson said on Wednesday evening, noting "No one can engage in illegal activities under the banner of 'freedom' and attempt to escape justice."

The relevant judgment of the HKSAR High Court on the crime of "conspiracy to subvert the state power" revealed that Benny Tai Yiu-ting and others conspired to seize control of the legislative council through the so-called "primary election," paralyze the HKSAR government, and undermine the constitutional order of the HKSAR established by the Constitution and the Basic Law, the spokesperson said. "The illegal nature of the acts by Benny Tai Yiu-ting and others is clear, and the criminal facts of those involved are conclusive."

Jimmy Lai Chee-ying is the mastermind and participant of the anti-China riots in Hong Kong as well as the "agent" and "pawn" of the anti-China forces. It is legitimate and necessary for the HKSAR High Court to try the relevant case in by law, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson pointed out that the United States, Canada and other Western countries have strict national security legislation and law enforcement, which seriously violates the basic spirit of human rights and the rule of law, but have instead made groundless accusations against Hong Kong's judiciary.

"This act of double standards is a serious blasphemy against the spirit of the rule of law and a gross violation of the principles of international law such as non-interference in internal affairs," the spokesperson said.

Since the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, Hong Kong's political ecology has been purified, social order restored, the spirit of the rule of law demonstrated, the business environment improved. The HKSAR government has operated efficiently, a growing number of global investors have come to Hong Kong, and Hong Kong's status as an international financial center has been strengthened, the spokesperson said.

"Any threats and intimidation will be rendered futile," the spokesperson said, urging the U.S. and Canadian politicians to stop their manipulation and meddling.

