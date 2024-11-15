Two Guangdong ports to pilot express border channels to Hong Kong, Macao

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Two ports in south China's Guangdong Province will pilot express border inspection channels for eligible travelers between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao, starting from Nov. 20, said a statement issued by the National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Friday.

Under the pilot program, those traveling frequently between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao for personal reasons no longer need to present travel documents at border checks, on condition that they allow border inspectors to collect and verify their facial, fingerprints and other personal information, according to the statement.

Such eligible travelers, aged 14 or above, include mainland residents with valid documents for multiple entries into the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions (SARs), and Hong Kong and Macao residents holding valid permits for entering the mainland.

However, travelers still need to carry their physical permits for other procedures upon arrival, the statement noted.

The pilot program will be implemented at the Shenzhen Bay Port in the city of Shenzhen, which is adjacent to Hong Kong, and the Gongbei Port in Zhuhai City neighboring Macao.

The pilot channels currently do not apply to mainland residents holding entry-exit permits issued for official business, the statement added.

An official with the NIA said the program will help improve traveler experiences, facilitate personnel flow between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao, and promote the two SARs' better integration into overall national development.

