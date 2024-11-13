Pact targeting smart firefighting signed in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:51, November 13, 2024

HONG KONG, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Fire Services Department and China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (CMHK) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly promote smart firefighting, aiming to enhance the emergency management level of Hong Kong and provide better safeguards for citizens.

The two partners will explore the feasibility of applying innovative technologies in fire service work across various technical fields, including the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, thermal imaging and the Internet of Things; developing innovative applications of the low-altitude economy in rescue operations; and applying advanced indoor locating technologies in firefighting operations.

Addressing the occasion, Andy Yeung, director of the Hong Kong Fire Services Department, said that the department has always shouldered the responsibility of protecting the lives and property of citizens, as well as preventing and fighting fires.

The department will fully utilize the CMHK's technological advantages in 5G, big data, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence to promote smartization and informatization in firefighting, Yeung said.

For his part, Sean Lee, the executive consultant of the CMHK, said that CMHK has been carrying out various exchanges, collaborations and exploratory practices regarding application scenarios such as fire rescue and fire warnings with the Fire Services Department since 2023.

Both parties joined hands again this year to launch exploration and pilot schemes on projects such as backpack base stations and emergency communications, with a view to further enhancing cooperation in fire technologies, Lee said.

