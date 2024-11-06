Hong Kong sees brisk ETF trading in first 9 months
HONG KONG, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's average daily turnover of ETFs reached 13 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 1.67 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of 2024, up 10 percent from the 2023 full-year average, local data showed on Tuesday.
The increase widens to 32 percent when compared to the average in full year 2022, said Joseph Chan, acting secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, at the ETF Summit 2024 hosted by the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX).
Since launching the first ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) in 1999, HKEX has become one of the largest and most active ETF exchanges in Asia, said Chan.
The listing of Asia's first ETF tracking the Saudi Arabian market in Hong Kong in November 2023 as well as the listing of two ETFs tracking Hong Kong stocks in Saudi Arabia last month will help diversify Hong Kong's capital sources while boosting market liquidity, he said.
About 200 ETF products are now listed in Hong Kong with a total market capitalization of 60 billion U.S. dollars, according to Wilfred Yiu, deputy chief executive officer of the HKEX Group.
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong Int'l airport to open third runway on Nov. 28
- China's Hong Kong strives to strengthen ties with Middle East
- Hong Kong sees 40 pct rise in visitor arrivals in first nine months
- HK chief to discuss investment opportunities during 7th CIIE
- Hong Kong rolls out policy statement, moves to nurture fintech
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.